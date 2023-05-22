Nam Joo Hyuk bullying controversy: Accuser shares video of proof but netizens aren't convinced

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk, known for his roles in popular K-dramas, finds himself embroiled in a fresh wave of controversy as a recently released video surfaced in the ongoing school bullying allegations against him.

The video, shared by his former classmate 'A' on April 26, has ignited further debate among netizens and fans, adding another layer of complexity to the already contentious situation.

Accuser shares the video proof

The video, captured within the confines of a classroom, showcases 'A' engaging in a sparring match with a male classmate. The atmosphere is rife with anticipation as onlookers eagerly encourage 'A' to perform.

However, the tension quickly dissipates into laughter as 'A' loses his footing mid-kick, resulting in an air swing.

While 'A' alleges that Nam Joo Hyuk's voice can be faintly heard among the students, urging him on, the video itself is shrouded in ambiguity due to its poor lighting, making it impossible to identify the actor's presence definitively.

Nam Joo Hyuk's agency defends the actor

Despite this new development, Nam Joo Hyuk's agency remains steadfast in its defence of the actor.

Ever since the initial allegations surfaced last year, the agency has been committed to rejecting any claims of bullying against their client.

In response to the video, the agency maintains its position and reiterates that Nam Joo Hyuk was not involved in the sparring event as depicted.

Netizens are doubtful of the video’s credibility

Netizens and fans, known for their unwavering support of Nam Joo Hyuk, have remained divided in their reactions to the video.

Many argue that the lack of clarity within the footage makes it challenging to draw concrete conclusions or assign blame. Others commend the agency for their consistent support throughout this arduous ordeal, affirming their belief in the actor's innocence.

Amidst these ongoing allegations, Nam Joo Hyuk, in a bid to address the situation, attempted to reconcile with 'A', his accuser. However, their attempts at finding common ground fell short due to conflicting recollections of the events that transpired during their school days.

Despite the impasse, Nam Joo Hyuk's determination to resolve the matter demonstrates his willingness to engage in open dialogue.

Nam Joo Hyuk, recently enlisted in the military as a military police officer, putting his acting career on hold temporarily.

With his focus now directed towards serving the nation, the actor remains hopeful that the truth will ultimately prevail, allowing him to regain his reputation and move forward.