7 Times BTS' V & Jungkook confused us with their striking similarities

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
You can figure out who’s V and who’s Jungkook in a side-by-side photo, but camera can easily trick you sometimes. Let’s have a look at 8 instances when V and Jungkook flaunted their striking similarities, leaving us confused.
Even ardent fans struggled to identify the member in the lower right-hand corner of a photo, blurring the line between Jungkook and V.
A bewitching image left fans perplexed, as a strikingly Jungkook-esque figure with vibrant red hair turned out to be none other than V.
An enigmatic side profile photo of V emerged, fooling many into believing it’s Jungkook.
The Mystery Photographer: Fans questioned if the photographer capturing the moment was the director of Golden Closet Films (Jungkook), further adding to the confusion. However, it was originally, V.
throwback photo from BTS's rookie days sparked confusion, as V's resemblance to Jungkook left fans second-guessing.
Twitter erupted when a picture unveiled Jungkook's uncanny resemblance to V, leading to double-takes and astonishment. It wasn’t V, but Jungkook with Jimin,
Flipping the picture unveiled an entirely new perspective, transforming the perception of V and Jungkook's similarity.
