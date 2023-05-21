BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy, Jisoo's Flower: 7 mind-blowing solo K-pop tracks of 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 21, 2023
From Jimin to Kai, K-pop soloists who enthralled the audience with their powerful tracks in 2023. Check a list of such idols and their jaw-dropping singles this year:
BTS’s Jimin – Like Crazy
Jimin's solo debut captivates with its haunting melody and lyrics. ‘Like Crazy’ delves into the pain of lost love, offering an escape into a dreamlike realm through its 1980s-inspired sound.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – FLOWER
Jisoo conquers toxic relationships in the stunning ‘FLOWER’, blending pop, dance, and trap elements. The lyrics showcase a boldness to leave negativity behind, delivering a powerful message.
EXO’s Kai – Rover
Kai breaks free from societal norms in ‘Rover’, an empowering anthem that encourages embracing a nomadic lifestyle. The song's intense beats and Kai's mesmerizing performance make it a jaw-dropping experience.
BIGBANG’s Taeyang – Seed
Taeyang's beautiful piano ballad, ‘Seed’, explores reflection and the longing for progress. The song's raw portrayal of human emotions and Taeyang's heartfelt delivery make it a jaw-dropping masterpiece.
GOT7’s Jinyoung – Cotton Candy
Jinyoung mesmerizes with his songwriting and velvety vocals in ‘Cotton Candy’. Expressing gratitude to his supporters, the pop single blends piano, bass, and synthesizer sounds to showcase Jinyoung's immense talent.
NCT’s Mark – Golden Hour
Mark's prideful anthem, ‘Golden Hour’, pokes fun at his cooking mishap while exuding self-confidence. With impactful hip hop sounds and a shoutout from Gordon Ramsey himself, this track is truly unforgettable.
Yuju – Without U
Former GFRIEND member Yuju bares her soul in the heartfelt ‘Without U’. This acoustic gem explores moving on from past relationships while celebrating the irreplaceable loved ones in our lives.
