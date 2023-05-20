BTS' V, Jungkook and other K-pop idols recreating their childhood is cutest thing on internet

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023
From BTS's V strolling through his hometown to Red Velvet's Irene adding nostalgia to a music video, these idols have given us heartwarming moments. Here are 12 instances where idols recreated their childhood memories, leaving fans delighted and swooning:
V aka Kim Taehyung revisited his hometown, Daegu, and recreated a precious childhood moment on the same spot, showcasing his love for his roots.
BTS’ Jungkook melted hearts with an adorable recreation of a childhood photo, reminding us of his innocent charm.
Mingyu from SEVENTEEN surprised fans at a fan signing event by recreating a cherished childhood picture, making everyone fall in love with him again.
TWICE member Dahyun shared a childhood photo on Instagram and recreated it meticulously, impressing fans with her attention to detail.
TXT member Huening Kai unveiled his adorable side by recreating a childhood photo, capturing fans' hearts with his precious smile and funny pose.
NCT Dream members recreated their childhood pictures on a variety show, evoking laughter and nostalgia, showcasing their deep bond.
Kai from EXO surprised a lucky fan during a video call by recreating a childhood picture, displaying his playful and affectionate nature.
Irene from Red Velvet embraced her youthful innocence and radiated pure joy by recreating a childhood picture in the iconic "Red Flavor" music video.
NCT’s Yuta recreated a childhood photo during a fan video call, warming his fans' hearts with his genuine smile and resemblance to his younger self.
ENHYPEN's Ni-Kihighlighted his growth and maturity by recreating a childhood photo, captivating fans with his undeniable charm.
