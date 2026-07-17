'My Heart Is Completely...': Kim Kardashian REACTS To Backlash Over Fun Vacay Photos With Lewis Hamilton After Grandmother MJ's Death

Kim Kardashian Clarifies Vacation Post After Grandmother MJ’s Death | Photo Via Instagram

Skims founder Kim Kardashian has issued a clarification after facing backlash for sharing a series of fun vacation photos on Instagram with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and her sister Khloé Kardashian from their trip, shortly after her mother, Kris Jenner, confirmed the death of her mother, Mary Jo Campbell, also known as MJ, who was Kim's grandmother, at the age of 91.

Kim Kardashian Clarifies Vacation Post After Grandmother MJ’s Death

Addressing the reactions, Kim explained that the post had been scheduled before MJ's passing and was not shared intentionally at a sensitive time.

"This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing. I’ve been by my mom and grandma’s side this past week, and my heart is completely with my family right now. We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life."

Check it out:

Kim Kardashian's Emotional Tribute To Grandmother MJ

Following MJ's death, Kim Kardashian penned an emotional note on social media, remembering her grandmother as "my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin."

In her heartfelt tribute, Kim wrote, "I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol," expressing her love and recalling a playful memory of her grandmother's connection with social media.

No cause of death has been shared.

MJ appeared on the family's reality programmes multiple times after they rose to fame with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007. She became a familiar face on the show and was loved by viewers for her appearances and bond with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

MJ was also a two-time cancer survivor, having battled both breast cancer and colon cancer.