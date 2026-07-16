Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner's Longtime Bodyguard Mason Haynes Dies In Car Crash At 52

Mason Haynes, a longtime celebrity bodyguard who worked closely with the Kardashian family and several other high-profile stars, died following a tragic car crash. He was 52.

According to a TMZ report, a GoFundMe page created for his family revealed that Haynes lost his life in a road accident on July 4, just two days before what would have been his 53rd birthday. The fundraiser has been launched to help cover memorial expenses and support his family during this difficult time.

His employer, Trojan Security UK, paid tribute to him on social media, remembering him as an "absolute legend" in the close-protection industry. The company also shared a photograph of Haynes working alongside Kris Jenner and said he had passed away far too soon.

The GoFundMe page described Haynes as much more than a security professional, remembering him as a mentor, protector and someone who brought warmth and humour to those around him. It also revealed that hundreds of condolence messages have been received from people whose lives he impacted over the years.

Haynes is survived by his wife, Fay, daughter Brooke and son Noah. The fundraiser aims to ease the financial burden on the family as they cope with the loss and make arrangements for his memorial.

Haynes spent years in the close-protection industry and was best known for providing security to members of the Kardashian family. Over the course of his career, he worked with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kanye West, in addition to several other celebrities including Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

He was also a member of the Kardashian family's security team during the 2016 Paris robbery, when Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint. Although he was present as part of the broader security operation during that period, Haynes later chose not to speak publicly about the incident.

Who was Mason Haynes?

Mason Haynes was a respected close-protection officer with years of experience safeguarding celebrities, business leaders and public figures. He first gained recognition for working with the Kardashian family before going on to provide security for stars including Kanye West, Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth and Lewis Hamilton.