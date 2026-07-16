Celebrity Photographer Atul Kasbekar's Father Dies At 88; Manoj Bajpayee, Dia Mirza & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Celebrity photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar is mourning the loss of his father, Arun Bhaskar Kasbekar, who passed away at the age of 88. The veteran photographer shared the news through an emotional Instagram post, revealing that his father died peacefully at home on July 14, surrounded by his family.

Along with a series of throwback photographs, Atul opened up on his father's final moments and paid tribute to the life he lived.

"At about 3 pm yesterday, my dad passed away. Quietly, in his own bed, with my mum holding one hand and me the other. There was no sound. No sharp intake of breath. No struggle. He simply slipped away. He had just turned 88," Atul wrote.

Atul also spoke about the values and memories he leaves behind. "You have to be especially blessed to ease into your next journey with what seemed like no pain or suffering whatsoever. Papa leaves behind my mum, four children and eight grandchildren. He was always ready with a quick joke, a sharp wit and a razor-sharp mathematical mind. Fiercely proud of his Karwari roots, the language, the cuisine and the people," he added.

Remembering his father's generous nature and strong principles, Atul concluded his heartfelt note by thanking him for everything he had taught the family.

"Totally self-made, he was generous far beyond his means, he quietly helped countless people over the years. Thank you, Papa, for the values you gave us, the laughter you filled our lives with. You will be deeply missed, fondly remembered, and forever loved," Atul concluded his post.

Celebs mourn the loss

Soon after the post was shared, several members of the film and entertainment industry extended their condolences in the comments section.

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Dia Mirza, Gajraj Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi, Lisa Haydon, Divya Dutta, Mahima Chaudhry, Chhaya Kadam and Amruta Khanvilkar, along with singer Shankar Mahadevan and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, expressed their support and offered prayers for the bereaved family.

About Atul Kasbekar

Atul is one of India's most celebrated celebrity photographers and film producers. He has photographed several leading Bollywood stars and major advertising campaigns over the years. As a producer, he has backed acclaimed films such as Neerja, Tumhari Sulu and 83.