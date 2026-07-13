Wheelchair-Bound Pyarelal Bids Final Goodbye To Wife Sunila Sharma At Funeral; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

Legendary music composer Pyarelal Sharma bid an emotional farewell to his wife, Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, during her last rites in Mumbai on Monday (July 13). Heartbreaking visuals from the funeral have surfaced online, showing the veteran musician in a wheelchair as he paid his final respects to his lifelong companion.

Several videos shared by paps on Instagram captured Pyarelal surrounded by family members and close friends outside his residence before the funeral. The composer, who appeared unable to walk, was seen in a wheelchair as he reportedly performed the last rites of his wife. Many members of the film and music industry also attended the funeral to offer their condolences.

Her funeral took place at the Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. According to a note shared on social media, the last rites were scheduled for around 11:30 am.

Sunila Pyarelal Sharma passed away on July 12 at the age of 78. Fondly known as "Amma" by her family and loved ones, she is survived by her husband and children.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed. Her demise has saddened the music fraternity, where she was respected for being a constant source of strength and unwavering support to Pyarelal throughout his remarkable career.

The Sharma family announced Sunila's passing through an emotional statement.

A part of the note read, “Amma lived a life of grace, devotion and quiet strength – a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace.”

The family also thanked relatives, friends and well-wishers for their prayers and support during this difficult time.

“Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace,” the note concludes.

Who Was Sunila Pyarelal Sharma?

Although Sunila Pyarelal Sharma was not a professional singer, she became a familiar and respected presence in the Indian music industry through her unwavering support for her husband, legendary composer Pyarelal Sharma.

Over the years, she frequently accompanied him to television singing reality shows and public appearances. One of her most memorable television appearances was on Indian Idol 13, where the couple attended a special episode celebrating the musical legacy of Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

She also appeared on popular shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Superstar Singer, where her warm presence and encouragement for contestants made her a beloved figure among viewers.