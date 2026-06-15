Emotional Lewis Hamilton FaceTimes Girlfriend Kim Kardashian After Historic Barcelona Grand Prix Win; She Says, 'You Killed It'—VIDEO

Lewis Hamilton FaceTimes Kim Kardashian After Historic Ferrari Win | Photo Via Instagram

Lewis Hamilton won the Grand Prix held on Sunday, June 14, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain, marking his first victory for Ferrari and his first Grand Prix win since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix. Several social media videos also showed him getting emotional after the race. Following his historic win, Hamilton, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, FaceTimed her, and a video from the call went viral online, capturing their conversation.

Lewis Hamilton FaceTimes Kim Kardashian After Historic Ferrari Win

Kim was in Los Angeles attending Ariana Grande's second-night performance on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, and could not be present at the race in person. In the viral clip, an emotional Hamilton, beaming with joy, called his girlfriend, while Kim told him, "We are so happy, you killed it, we are so proud of you." Lewis, visibly overwhelmed, briefly responded to her question, "How do you feel?" with a simple, "Unreal."

Check out the video: