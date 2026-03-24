Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Spotted Together On Tokyo Streets Amid Dating Rumours; Videos Go Viral

British F1 champion Lewis Hamilton sparked fresh buzz around his personal life after being spotted vacationing in Tokyo with reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her children. The trip, which coincides with spring break, has added fuel to ongoing rumours about a possible relationship between the two.

According to several media reports, Kim travelled to Tokyo with her three younger children - Saint, Chicago, and Psalm - while her eldest daughter North, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, was not mentioned as part of this outing. The vacation also includes Khloé Kardashian and her children, making it a family getaway.

Speculation about Kim and Hamilton’s equation has been building for a while now, and their latest appearance together has only intensified interest.

Lewis Hamilton spotted in Tokyo with Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West. pic.twitter.com/sPldePGt5O — deni (@fiagirly) March 23, 2026

According to People.com, a source described Hamilton as someone who fits well into Kim’s world, saying, "He's just an easygoing guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him. They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. It's more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued."

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian e Lewis Hamilton andando pelas ruas de Tóquio, Japão. (22/03) pic.twitter.com/SMRC1gycKh — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) March 22, 2026

The rumours gained momentum earlier this month when Hamilton left a flirty comment on Kim’s Instagram post from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. His love-eye emoji on her glamorous photos did not go unnoticed by fans, further hinting at a growing closeness between the two.

Their Tokyo trip is just the latest in a series of international sightings. In February, the pair were reportedly seen together in Paris, with one source calling it "a romantic meetup."

Lewis Hamilton spotted out in Tokyo with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Looks like they're out shopping. Let the man live and enjoy his life. pic.twitter.com/9uc60kfBwa — M. J. (@SocialTerritory) March 22, 2026

Reports also suggested that they travelled to Europe via private jet. Soon after, they were spotted in Arizona at Lake Powell, where they enjoyed a quiet getaway. Although they did not post photos together, both shared glimpses of the same scenic locations on social media on the same day.

The duo was also seen in California earlier this year, attending Super Bowl LX, adding to the growing list of public appearances that have kept fans guessing about their relationship status.

While neither Kim Kardashian nor Lewis Hamilton has officially confirmed the romance, their frequent meet-ups and shared travels continue to keep the rumour mill buzzing.