'My dream role is Kangana Ranaut’s character in Queen,' reveals Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Pic: Instagram/akansharanjankapoor

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was recently seen in a music video, Hum hi hum the, which also features Aashim Gulati. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, the actress opens up about the romantic track and her upcoming projects.

Akansha is all praise for the song. “Working on the music video was fun. It was always a nice vibe. What differentiates Hum hi hum the from other romantic tracks is the lyrics. The storyline is also different. Overall, it is a beautiful story and a beautiful song,” she shares.

Akansha reveals why she decided to be a part of the music video. “I’m not someone who’s very calculative and thinks a lot. I wanted to do a music video, and also, this was the peak of the lockdown, so I was grateful for getting work. And of course, in music videos, in a span of three minutes, you get to portray so much. You can also act through music videos. It was a beautiful song, so there wasn’t much thought behind it,” she says.

Sharing her experience working with Aashim, the actress gushes, “There was a comfort level as he is my good friend. There is a sequence in the song which is supposed to be romantic. But all I did for 20 minutes was laugh like a crazy person. So we were just talking rubbish and having fun. So I think the disadvantage was that we were good friends, and we ended up cracking jokes and being silly. We had fun, and it didn’t seem like work at all.”

Since Hum hi hum the is a love song, we asked Akansha what is love for her. Talking about her ideal type when it comes to dating, the actress explains, “For me, love is a feeling of being heartful, comfortable and safe. Also, loyalty is very, very important for me. I’m a loyal person. There’s no grey. It’s always black and white. I’m also a hilarious person, so the person should match my sense of humour. It is also important to me that people are kind to other people, to animals and to the environment.”

The actress also shares her idea of an ideal date. She says, “It actually keeps changing. If you had asked me two years ago, it would have been something else. For me, right now, it’s just watching something on a digital platform in bed and eating pizza.”

Akansha’s last two projects released on OTT and her upcoming film Monica, O My Darling! will also premiere on a digital platform. “I’ll be seen on the big screen maybe next year as I plan to shoot for a project by the end of this year. But I’m happy. After Guilty, you’d hope that things would be different, but there was a lockdown just five days after the film released. And all of a sudden, we were at home for six-seven months. It’s been slow, but now I’m working with the actors, directors and producers I want to,” she states.

Opening up about Monica, O My Darling!, the actress shares, “It is a funny, thriller and crazy ride. It is a lot of fun and not something I’ve done before. It is a very, very exciting film, and I’m thrilled and excited to know what people think about it.”

Talking about her dream role, Akansha concludes, “It has always been Kangana Ranaut’s character in the film Queen. I love that character. But I remember before Guilty, I wanted to play something like that. So it keeps changing.”