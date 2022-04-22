My debut film Jalebi was like a bad break up, says Guilty Minds actor Varun Mitra

Actor Varun Mitra is all set to play a lawyer, Deepak, in Guilty Minds that releases today on an OTT platform. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Varun spills the beans on his character in the series, roadblocks after the debacle of Jalebi, and more. Excerpts:

What was your experience like playing a lawyer in Guilty Minds?

We all have different sides to us, to our personalities. I feel lucky to explore those sides as an actor, also to know those sides for my betterment. My character, Deepak, has a drive and madness to want something like I have in real life. It was easier for me to take on this side and I enjoyed the aspect of him being so out there and not containing it all inside. He will show everything, be it he is nervous, or abashedly arguing or flirting. It’s kind of a whole range of emotions for me.

Was it difficult for you to learn the legal terms and long dialogues?

Yes, it was. But I do believe that if you are in a run of it, you get everything done. We shot for around 60 days. From the beginning, I thought that my lines should be perfect to the T else it will look like I am faking it. I used to say my dialogues loudly in the vanity.

What are your thoughts on being typecast as an actor?

I am too new to be typecast. Also, it’s on the actor if he/she wants to take on similar roles or not. After Guilty Minds, if I get more roles of a lawyer, I should be saying no to them. I like doing different stuff as I get easily bored with the same kind of work. It is fun for me to start from scratch, do my research and get into the headspace of my character. I hope I won’t get typecast.

How did you cope with the failure of your Bollywood debut, Jalebi?

I was heartbroken. It was difficult to fathom the fact that the film which you were so emotionally attached to, worked so hard on, didn’t do well at the box office. It was like a bad break up. I questioned myself and hibernated for a month. But, then I lifted myself and moved on. There’s no other way than this to be in the industry.

What were your roadblocks after Jalebi?

After a month of silence, I gave another audition and enjoyed the process. It was difficult to bounce back but once it started, things fell into place slowly. As a leading man in a flop film, the responsibility came on my shoulders. It took to me three years to get a show like Guilty Minds.

What kind of scripts are you looking at?

I just want to work with good directors and good people, who can see different sides of me which I can’t.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST