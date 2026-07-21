'My Dating Life Isn't National News': Sahiba Bali Calls Out Media, Shares London Rally Visuals Supporting Wangchuk Amid CJP's Delhi Protest

Sahiba Bali Tells Media To Stop Dating Speculation | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and content creator Sahiba Bali has urged the media to shift its focus from her personal life to issues she believes deserve greater attention after dating rumours surfaced following her appearance with actor Arjun Kapoor at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England third ODI on Sunday (July 19).

Sahiba Bali Tells Media To Stop Dating Speculation Amid Arjun Kapoor Rumours

Taking to Instagram, Bali shared visuals from a solidarity rally held outside India House in London in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Chalo Sansad protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, July 20, where supporters gathered to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan against irregularities in NEET.

Sahiba Bali Reacts To Dating Buzz With Fresh Post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sahiba addressed recent speculation surrounding her dating life with a pointed note and wrote, "Dear media stop speculating my dating life/ friendships in London- it’s not national news. But dikhana hai toh yeh dekhao na :)"

Check it out:

About The Chalo Sansad Protest

Thousands of protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday despite heavy rain before marching towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Chalo Sansad protest. The march witnessed participation from at least 20,000 demonstrators and was met with heavy security deployment, tear gas shelling, and lathi-charge by police. Meanwhile, chaos prevailed across the Delhi Metro network after five stations were temporarily closed due to security concerns.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. The demonstrations are being led over irregularities in the NEET examination and the deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Sonam Wangchuk To Not End Hunger Strike

Wangchuk, who began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28 in support of the CJP-led movement, was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after his health deteriorated.

In a handwritten note shared from the hospital on Monday, Wangchuk said he would end his fast only if the government accepted responsibility for the examination paper leaks.