'Don't Believe...': Actress Sahiba Bali Addresses Dating Rumours With Arjun Kapoor After Their Lord's Appearance

Sahiba Bali Reacts To Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Content creator and actress Sahiba Bali and actor Arjun Kapoor recently sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England third ODI on Sunday (July 19). The duo was seen enjoying the match while twinning in blue outfits, with several photos and videos of them quickly going viral on social media, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Sahiba Bali Reacts To Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours

While Arjun has not reacted to the rumours, Sahiba has now set the record straight. Dismissing the speculation, she shared a photo with the actor on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Don't believe everything," seemingly shutting down the dating buzz. She also included Arjun's popular track Locha-E-Ulfat from his 2014 film 2 States in the post, adding a playful touch to her response.

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In another Instagram Story, Sahiba shared a screenshot of an X (formerly Twitter) post that mistakenly identified her as actress Anushka Sharma. Reacting to the mix-up with humour, she wrote, "Don't believe everything," reinforcing her response to the rumours and misinformation circulating online.

Arjun Kapoor Past Relationship

Arjun was earlier in a long-term relationship with Malaika Arora. The couple began dating in 2018 and often made headlines with their public appearances. However, they parted ways in 2024, leaving fans surprised. Throughout their relationship, Arjun and Malaika frequently faced trolling and criticism due to their nearly 12-year age gap, with Malaika being older than Arjun.

When Arjun Kapoor Confirmed Breakup With Malaika Arora

In 2024, Arjun confirmed breakup with Malaika at his film Singham Again promotions. When the crowd chanted Malaika’s name and asked how she was in Marathi, Arjun replied, "Nahi nahi abhi single hoon, relax karo."

Arjun Kapoor Work Front

The actor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Released on February 21, 2025, the film received a largely negative response from audiences and critics.

Since then, Arjun Kapoor has not announced any new film projects.