 Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula Kapoor After Her Wedding To Rohan Thakkar: 'Now, I Have To Let You Go...'
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Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula Kapoor After Her Wedding To Rohan Thakkar: 'Now, I Have To Let You Go...'

After Anshula Kapoor married boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. "To me you will always be mine," he wrote, adding, "I have to let you go." Remembering their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, he said she would always be watching over Anshula.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, July 07, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula Kapoor After Her Wedding To Rohan Thakkar: 'Now, I Have To Let You Go...'
Arjun Kapoor's Emotional Post For Anshula Kapoor | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Monday, July 6. After the wedding, Arjun shared a series of photos from the ceremony along with an emotional note dedicated to Anshula.

Arjun Kapoor's Emotional Post For Anshula Kapoor

Taking to Instagram, Arjun reflected on their bond and the bittersweet emotions of seeing his younger sister get married. He wrote, "To me you will always be mine but now I have to let you go… Today you start your new journey with Rohan and my heart, mind and soul are so so happy seeing you smile."

Check it out:

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Arjun Kapoor Remembers Mother Mona

Arjun also paid tribute to their late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, saying he could see her values reflected in Anshula, "I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don’t you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time…," he added.

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Ending his note on a reassuring note, Arjun promised to always stand by his sister.

Anshula's wedding celebrations began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan's family. 

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Anshula and Rohan met on a dating app. Last July, Rohan proposed to his ladylove in the picturesque setting of Central Park in New York City.

The couple held an engagement party in Mumbai in October last year.

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