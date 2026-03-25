'Still Lost...': Arjun Kapoor Remembers Mother On 14th Death Anniversary, Anshula Kapoor Says Mona Kapoor's Memories Feel 'Unreliable'

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor Remember Mom Mona On Death Anniversary |

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor penned emotional notes on their social media handles remembering their late mother Mona Kapoor, who died of cancer on March 25, 2012. Anshula wrote a long note on grief, sharing that it scares her even more than losing her mother — the kind of grief that not only takes away a person but also the sharpness of their memories. She added that her mother's memories now feel "unreliable."

'Scared Of Losing Her For The Second Time': Anshula Kapoor

On Wednesday, Anshula took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "I remember that she loved me, I just can't always remember how it looked, and that feels like a different kind of loss, one that's hard to explain without sounding ungrateful. Because how do you say 'I'm scared of losing her for the second time?' Photos help - until they don't."

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She further wrote that photos can show her her mother’s face, but not how she sounded while calling her name, not the warmth of her hug, and not what it felt like to belong to her, adding that feelings too fade if one does not remember them often.

'Still Lost Without You': Arjun Kapoor

While Arjun remembered his mother on her death anniversary, wrote on social media, "14 years & we are still lost without u Maa", followed by a broken heart emoji.

For the unversed, Arjun is the son of Mona Shourie Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor. He has a sister, Anshula Kapoor.

Arjun and Anshula also have two half-sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, from Boney Kapoor's later marriage to Sridevi. Together, Boney and Sridevi welcomed these two daughters.