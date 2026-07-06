Video: Arjun Kapoor Can't Stop Smiling As Sister Anshula Kapoor's Kaleera Falls On Him, Bride-To-Be Says 'He's Happier Than Anyone Else'

The Kapoor family is in full celebration mode as actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, prepares to marry her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, in an intimate Mumbai ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. With the wedding festivities underway, Anshula has been giving fans a glimpse into the joyful moments through social media.

On Monday (July 6), she shared a video that grabbed attention online, thanks to Arjun's priceless reaction after Anshula's kaleera unexpectedly landed on him.

The clip shows the bride-to-be tossing her kaleera during a traditional wedding ritual. Instead of falling on one of the unmarried bridesmaids, it landed directly on Arjun. The moment left everyone around bursting into laughter and cheers, while Arjun couldn't hide his excitement. Smiling from ear to ear, the actor looked delighted.

Take a look at the video here:

In Punjabi weddings, it is believed that if a bride's kaleera falls on someone, that person could be the next to get married. Naturally, the moment sparked teasing from family members, with Arjun becoming the centre of attention.

Sharing the fun video, Anshula jokingly wrote, "I’ve never seen anyone so committed to getting chosen by a Kaleera! 😂 @arjunkapoor My fav part? The kaleera that fell on him said “smile”! 🤗"

The video comes a day after Anshula shared photos from her chooda and kaleera ceremony. Among the many cheerful pictures, one emotional moment stood out as the bride-to-be was seen breaking down in tears while hugging Arjun, giving a glimpse of the close bond the siblings share.

The celebrations also featured plenty of dance, laughter and family moments. Anshula was seen enjoying the ceremony with her sister Khushi Kapoor, while other photos captured the bride-to-be celebrating with loved ones throughout the festivities.

Several members of the Kapoor family, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, attended the pre-wedding functions. Social media personality Orry also joined the celebrations.