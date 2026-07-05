Bride-To-Be Anshula Kapoor Breaks Down As She Hugs Brother Arjun Kapoor During Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, shared heartwarming glimpses from her pre-wedding festivities on Sunday (July 5). She is set to tie the knot with fiancé Rohan Thakkar on Monday in Mumbai. After giving fans a look at her mehendi ceremony, Anshula posted photos from her chooda and kalira ceremony, with one emotional moment especially capturing everyone's attention.

In one of the pictures, the bride-to-be is seen breaking down in tears as she embraces her brother Arjun Kapoor. The sibling moment stood out among the joyful celebrations.

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Apart from the emotional moments, the album also featured cheerful celebrations. In one picture, Anshula is seen dancing with her sister Khushi Kapoor, while other images show her enjoying the ceremony with family and close friends.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Anshula wrote, "Chooda. Kalire. Blessings. ❤️ The moment it all started to feel real. My chooda and kalire were lovingly customized by @mrinalinichandra. Each kalira has a blessing embossed onto it - words like love, joy, and magic. As my family and closest friends tied them onto my wrists, they were wishing those blessings upon me."

She further added, "And that’s my favourite part of this tradition: when a kalira falls on someone, it’s my turn to wish those very same blessings for them. A beautiful reminder that love is meant to be shared and passed on."

Several members of the Kapoor family, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, were seen participating in the celebrations. Social media personality Orry was also present for the festivities.

The chooda and kalira ceremony is among the most significant pre-wedding rituals in a Punjabi wedding. During the ceremony, the bride's sisters and maternal relatives tie decorative ornaments called kalire to her chooda (bridal bangles) while showering her with blessings for a happy married life.

A popular tradition associated with the ceremony involves the bride gently shaking her kalire over the heads of her unmarried sisters and friends. It is believed that if a kalira falls on someone, that person may be the next to get married. Though symbolic, the ritual remains one of the most loved and eagerly awaited moments of Punjabi weddings.