Bride-To-Be Anshula Kapoor Is A Punjabi Kudi In Classic Salwar Suit For Pre-Wedding

The countdown to Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding is officially on, and every pre-wedding celebration is bringing a fresh dose of fashion inspiration. After winning hearts in her Patola-inspired mehendi lehenga, the bride-to-be embraced another timeless Indian silhouette, this time channeling classic Punjabi elegance in a beautiful mint green salwar suit that perfectly blended tradition with festive charm.

Anshula Kapoor brings Punjabi elegance to pre-wedding

For one of her pre-wedding celebrations in Mumbai, Anshula chose a custom ensemble by designer Punit Balana, proving that bridal style doesn't always have to revolve around heavily embellished lehengas.

Her outfit featured a refreshing mint green straight-cut kurta intricately adorned with gold zari embroidery and shimmering sequin detailing. The embroidery beautifully highlighted the neckline, bodice, sleeves and hem, while delicate floral motifs scattered across the fabric added richness to the look.

Complementing the kurta was a matching Patiala-style salwar that featured graceful pleats, giving the ensemble its signature Punjabi flair. She further styled with a coordinating dupatta adorned with embroidered floral motifs, an ornate border and playful tassel detailing.

Her accessories stayed rooted in tradition. Anshula paired the ensemble with a statement choker necklace, matching drop earrings and stunning rings. A tiny red bindi added a classic touch, while her bridal kaliras brought a celebratory sparkle.

Keeping the beauty look soft and radiant, Anshula opted for fresh, glowing skin with a dewy base, lightly flushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup and soft pink lips that complemented the pastel colour palette beautifully.

Her hair completed the traditional aesthetic perfectly. Styled into a sleek side braid with a neat centre-to-side parting, the hairstyle added an unmistakable Punjabi touch while keeping the overall look elegant and fuss-free.