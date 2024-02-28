Music Producer & Composer Yashraj Mukhate Marries Alpana, Shares FIRST Photo

Music producer, composer and internet personality Yashraj Mukhate registered his marriage with girlfriend Alpana on Wednesday (February 28). Yashraj, who is known for his viral remixes and mashups, posted a picture with his wife on his official Instagram account and shared the happy news with his fans.

In the picture, the couple is seen signing a document. While Yashraj wore an ivory sherwani, Alpana was seen in a red and orange saree.

"Two major collabs happened today. One, Alpana and I registered our marriage!♥️ And second collab link is in the bio! Enjoy!😘 #MannDhaaga," he captioned his post.

Soon after Yashraj shared the post, several celebrities congratulated him in the comments section. Actress and social media influencer Dolly Singh commented, "Best collab ever!!! Congratulations."

Veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar wrote, "Hearty congratulations ! Anek ashirwaad."

Actress and content creator Kusha Kapila commented, "Bestest collab ever. Congratulations to you both."

Other celebs like Tanmay Bhat and Jamie Lever also congratulated the couple.

Yashraj rose to fame after his Rasode Mein Kaun Tha mashup, which he created from a scene of the popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Since then, Yashraj has continued to create entertaining musical compositions, remixes, and videos, garnering a large following on YouTube and Instagram.

His unique style of transforming dialogues into catchy tunes and his ability to create entertaining content has been loved by the audience.

In the last couple of years, celebs like Ajay Devgn and Shehnaaz Gill have also collaborated with Yashraj.