Music and rains: The inseparable ‘Aashiqui’

Of course, the inspiration for these songs go a long way back, rooted as these are in ancient Indian classical and folk music. Indian classical music system incorporates ragas for both different times of the day and for different seasons. And the rainy season with its deeply churning, fertilising effect on the human mind as much on the loamy earth, is predictably twinned with mesmerising ragas such as Raga Megh and Raga Miyan ki Malhar. To hear Ustad Rashid Khan’s vocal rendition of the traditional Bhatkande composition ‘Garaje ghana ghata’ or Pandit Nikhil Bannerjee’s recital of the same on sitar, is to experience the meditative grandeur and thrill of the rains, in every pore of one’s being.

And at least two semi-classical forms of music – Kajris and Jhoola – are devoted to the rains. Says distinguished vocalist Aditi Bannerjee, (a prime student of late thumri queen Shobha Gurtu), “Kajri and Jhoola are inspired by the folk music of Uttar Pradesh. Originally folk, these melodies were later adopted into semi-classical music, as most were based on ragas like Piloo and Tilak Kamod. Jhoola songs primarily describe Radha and Krishna enjoying the monsoons, and are sung in villages where jhoolas (swings) are put up in the monsoons.”

Jhiri jhiri barse sawan, Barsan lagi, and Jhoola dhirey se jhulao are some of these songs that Bannerjee renders on stage in this season. The evocative lyrics presented with lot of emotion and a tinge of playfulness make these songs hugely popular with audiences.