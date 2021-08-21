Mumbai to Surat, the Bell Bottom journey!

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar, whose movie Bell Bottom is one of the first ones to enjoy a theatrical release in certain parts of the country, organised a special screening of the movie for select journalists. Since theatres are shut in Maharashtra, the actor flew a motley group (armed with RT-PCRs, of course) to Surat, Gujarat to catch the first-day show of the movie, which is inspired by real-life hijacking events of Indian Airlines flights by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s.

Akshay Kumar plays a RAW agent on a rescue mission in the movie. While all Covid protocols were followed, the organisers ensured a complete movie viewing experience with popcorn et al. Post the screening, there was also a virtual chat with Akshay Kumar, and the producer of the film, Vashu Bhagnani, during which Akshay assured that the movie will be released in Mumbai once theatres reopen in the state.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 07:00 AM IST