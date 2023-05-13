Mumbai News: Fire breaks out at Vasai studio where actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide

The film studio in Mumbai, where actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide in December 2022, was gutted in fire on Friday night.

The studio is located in the outskirts of Mumbai, in Vasai, where the fire broke out late on Friday night.

The fire was put out by around 4 am on Saturday, a fire brigade official of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire at studio where Tunisha Sharma died

Tunisha was found dead on December 24, 2022, on the sets of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', which was located at the Bhajanlal Studios in Vasai. She reportedly hung herself in the makeup room on the set.

According to a report in PTI, a fire broke out in the studio at the midnight of May 12, and within no time, it spread around, resulting into damage of the sets and other property.

The fire was difficult to contain and it was only in the wee hours of Saturday that the blaze was finally doused. There are no reports of injury from the sets.

The owners of the studio and the makers of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' are yet to release an official statement.

Tunisha Sharma's death case

After Tunisha was found dead on the sets, she was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Later, her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested after being accused of abetting the actress' suicide.

Tunisha's mother claimed that Tunisha had caught Sheezan cheating on her and that Sheezan's family tried to convert her to Islam. Tunisha was reportedly depressed after Sheezan broke up with her just a few days before her tragic death.

Sheezan was finally granted bail on March 5 after spending over two months in jail.

Sheezan is now in South Africa to participate in the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' are continuing their show with a new cast on board, taking up Tunisha and Sheezan's roles.

