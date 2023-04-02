Watch: Accused Sheezan Khan remembers Tunisha Sharma with a throwback video amid her death trial

Sheezan Khan | Photo File

Ali Baba fame Sheezan Khan, who was arrested by Mumbai police on charges of abetment to suicide after the death of late actress Tunisha Sharma, was granted bail last month.

The actor was relieved of custody on a surety of Rs. 1 lakh and also gave up his passport to the court as per the court’s condition.

While the legal fight on Tunisha’s death case is still going on, Sheezan has shared a throwback video of the late actress, remembering their good old days on the sets of the show.

Sheezan shares a clip

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Nazar 2 actor shared a throwback video in which he was seen having a sun fun time with Tunisha Sharma, on and off shooting.

Along with the video, he wrote a poem for the late actress and captioned it, "For mine and only TUNNI"

How netizens reacted to the video?

After this clip was posted, several fans of Sheezan appreciated his poetry and also extended their support to him.

One user wrote, "So beautifully written ❤️ stay as strong as you are 🤗 I m sure Tunni must be at peace n happy to read your poetry ❤️"

Another user commented, "Love u bro I know u love her alot ."

A third user said, "Finally our Ali baba is back."

Tunisha Sharma's death case

Sheezan Khan was arrested after a complaint was filed by Tunisha's mother against him for alleged abetment of suicide. He was granted bail on March 4.

His family, including his mother and two sisters, Falaq and Shafaq Naaz, supported him during difficult times and stood beside him. Both parties (Tunisha’s mother and Sheezan’s family) have levelled several allegations against each other amid the legal battle.

Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma, along with the actress’ uncle, is determined to get Sheezan punished.