Mumbai Court Rejects CBI Application Seeking Stay On Indrani Mukerjea's Documentary Series

A Mumbai Court on Tuesday (February 20) rejected an application filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking stay on the release of the documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder case of Sheena Bora, on Netflix.

The documentary, titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, directed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, is scheduled to release on February 23 on Netflix.

The CBI had, on Saturday, moved an application before the court to stop the release of a docu-series. Investigations in the case say that on April 24, 2012, Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai had strangulated her daughter Sheena Bora. The accused later disposed of her burnt body in a forested area in Gagode village of Raigad district, according to the Khar police station.

The docu-series delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora.

In its application filed through public prosecutor CJ Nandode, the CBI moved a plea seeking direction to the accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by and its broadcast on any platform till the conclusion of the ongoing trial.

In response to the plea, CBI Special Judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar had issued notices to Netflix India and other respondents in case to file their replies to the application.

Charged with intrigue, the docu-series features Indrani, her children - Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers spotlighting dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations. Helmed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, the show also reveals for the first-time ever unsettling call recordings between Indrani, Peter, and Rahul Mukerjea and unseen images of the family.