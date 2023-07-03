 Mumbai: Bollywood Actor's Driver Killed By 24-Year-Old Son Over 'Scolding' In Andheri, Arrested
PTIUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Bollywood Actor's Driver Killed By 24-Year-Old Son Over 'Scolding' In Mumbai, Arrested | Representational Image

A 53-year-old man, working as a driver for a Bollywood actor, was allegedly killed by his 24-year-old son in Mumbai who bore a grudge against the deceased for scolding him, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested the son of the deceased and registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The man died during treatment on Saturday at a hospital, a day after he was attacked with an iron rod at his residence in suburban Andheri, a release said.

A police official had earlier said the incident occurred three days back.

Prima facie, the accused was angry with his father who had pulled him up around two months back for not doing any job, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

