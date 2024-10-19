Mumbai: Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma Sell Bandra House Worth ₹22 Crore, Move To Plush New Home In Worli

Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma |

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma are a much-loved couple in B-town. The celebrity couple sold their famous party pad in Bandra for a whopping Rs 22 crore. According to the media reports, the duo has purchased a new plush home in Worli.

Aayush and Arpita brought their Bandra home for Rs 10 crore in 2022. The house is said to be located in the suburb of Mumbai's Khar West, as per reports of Hindustan Times.

The Khar property is on the 12th floor of Satguru Developers' Flying Carpet skyscraper. The apartment measures 1750 square feet and comes with four parking spaces.

On February 4, Arpita registered the property and paid a stamp duty of ₹40 lakh, according to papers seen by Zapkey. The property was close to the Bombay Gymkhana and the rental rates of the property ranged from Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2 lakh a month.

Now, in 2024, they have sold their Khar house for Rs 22 crore as per a viral social media post. The details of their new home in Worli are still under wraps, as they have not made any statement yet.

Arpita Khan Sharma married actor Aayush Sharma in 2014, and the couple are parents to two children: son Ahil, born in 2016, and daughter Ayat, born in 2019.

On the work front, Aayush will be next seen in Kwatha with Isabelle Kaif. The film is inspired by true events involving the Indian Army. It is directed by Karan Lalit Butani and written by Karan Butani.

He is known for his best roles in films Loveyatri, Antim and Ruslaan. He has also been a part of music videos Manjha, Pehli Pehli Baarish, Chumma Chumma, Tera Hoke Nachda Phira, and Galti.