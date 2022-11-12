Mukhbir fame Zain Khan Durrani shares, 'Despite being Kashmiri, I have always been called for diverse roles'

Zain Khan Durrani | Pic: Instagram/zainkhandurrani

Actor Zain Khan Durrani is currently seen in a web series titled Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy. It released on November 11 on ZEE5. In the show directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, the BellBottom fame actor plays a spy. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Mukhbir is a spy thriller and since it’s your OTT debut, were you looking for a show like this?

I don’t think I would say I wasn’t but spy thriller is a genre that every actor would love to explore. The way Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy is written and due to the people involved with it, it was just perfect for me to debut on OTT.

Do you agree that the crime/thriller genre has been done to death? If not, then is there something new that Mukhbir has to offer?

I don’t think any genre can be done to death only if the makers keep making similar things or actors keep doing the same stuff, then it might. The crime genre has a lot to offer in itself but sadly, there’s a set representation of it. More than being a spy thriller, Mukhbir is a historical fiction.

What were your challenges when your debut film didn’t work? It was followed by other two movies that were released in and around the pandemic…

I see such things very differently. Till the time people recognise me and my work, I am okay. It doesn't matter how and where they watch it. If I am doing my job well as an actor, my task is done. In fact, I still get so many messages for my first film and I am forever grateful for that.

Go on…

During the pandemic, everyone was sitting at home and I got to go out and shoot BellBottom. I feel, be it any field, one just has to be focused and dedicated towards their work. Every audition call is like an opportunity and it was the biggest learning for me I guess.

What are the genres you want to explore on OTT?

As an actor, I would love to explore every single genre, be it romance, horror, comedy, crime, thriller, etc. I want to try my hands at everything. An actor always remains hungry for new things but at times, a certain genre works for a certain audience. Today, we see India is exploring more and more sci-fi and crime thrillers.

Do you face issues in the casting process since you are a Kashmiri and must be offered similar kinds of roles?

Not really but yes of course, when you come from a certain place or belong to a certain region, it is easier for the casting team to explore an actor like me. It is easier for a director to imagine me. But surprisingly, I have always been called for diverse roles and that reflects in the kind of work I have done so far.