e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMukhbir fame Zain Khan Durrani shares, 'Despite being Kashmiri, I have always been called for diverse roles'

Mukhbir fame Zain Khan Durrani shares, 'Despite being Kashmiri, I have always been called for diverse roles'

Actor talks about his OTT debut, challenges he faced, and more

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Zain Khan Durrani | Pic: Instagram/zainkhandurrani
Follow us on

Actor Zain Khan Durrani is currently seen in a web series titled Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy. It released on November 11 on ZEE5. In the show directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, the BellBottom fame actor plays a spy. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Mukhbir is a spy thriller and since it’s your OTT debut, were you looking for a show like this?

I don’t think I would say I wasn’t but spy thriller is a genre that every actor would love to explore. The way Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy is written and due to the people involved with it, it was just perfect for me to debut on OTT. 

Do you agree that the crime/thriller genre has been done to death? If not, then is there something new that Mukhbir has to offer?

I don’t think any genre can be done to death only if the makers keep making similar things or actors keep doing the same stuff, then it might. The crime genre has a lot to offer in itself but sadly, there’s a set representation of it. More than being a spy thriller, Mukhbir is a historical fiction. 

What were your challenges when your debut film didn’t work? It was followed by other two movies that were released in and around the pandemic…

I see such things very differently. Till the time people recognise me and my work, I am okay. It doesn't matter how and where they watch it. If I am doing my job well as an actor, my task is done. In fact, I still get so many messages for my first film and I am forever grateful for that.

Go on…

During the pandemic, everyone was sitting at home and I got to go out and shoot BellBottom. I feel, be it any field, one just has to be focused and dedicated towards their work. Every audition call is like an opportunity and it was the biggest learning for me I guess. 

What are the genres you want to explore on OTT?

As an actor, I would love to explore every single genre, be it romance, horror, comedy, crime, thriller, etc. I want to try my hands at everything. An actor always remains hungry for new things but at times, a certain genre works for a certain audience. Today, we see India is exploring more and more sci-fi and crime thrillers. 

Do you face issues in the casting process since you are a Kashmiri and must be offered similar kinds of roles?

Not really but yes of course, when you come from a certain place or belong to a certain region, it is easier for the casting team to explore an actor like me. It is easier for a director to imagine me. But surprisingly, I have always been called for diverse roles and that reflects in the kind of work I have done so far.

RECENT STORIES

Cooking Up A Storm With Bhagyashree: 'I don’t have any guilt associated with food'  

Cooking Up A Storm With Bhagyashree: 'I don’t have any guilt associated with food'  

Aditya Seal shares, 'I hope people like my chemistry with Nikita Dutta in Rocket Gang and cast us...

Aditya Seal shares, 'I hope people like my chemistry with Nikita Dutta in Rocket Gang and cast us...

Mukhbir fame Zain Khan Durrani shares, 'Despite being Kashmiri, I have always been called for...

Mukhbir fame Zain Khan Durrani shares, 'Despite being Kashmiri, I have always been called for...

Riva Arora Controversy: Hypersexualising child artistes is problematic; here’s why

Riva Arora Controversy: Hypersexualising child artistes is problematic; here’s why

Uunchai producer Natasha Malpani Oswal on Notary, 'I am really excited about producing it that stars...

Uunchai producer Natasha Malpani Oswal on Notary, 'I am really excited about producing it that stars...