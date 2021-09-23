'MTV Love School' fame Jagnoor Aneja dies of a heart attack in Egypt; fans mourn his death

Jagnoor Aneja, who was part of Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar's 'MTV Love School' succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

According to a report in Zoom, the runway director and traveller was in Egypt when he breathed his last.

Just a few hours before he passed away, Jagnoor had posted a video captured in the middle of pyramids.

"A dream come true when I visited the great pyramids of Giza. Another place ticked off my bucket list", he had captioned his last Instagram post.

Jagnoor's Instagram feed is flooded with photos and videos from his Egypt trip.

Meanwhile, several fans and followers took to the comment section of his last post and mourned his untimely and sudden death.

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Bandagi Kalra commented, "Omg is this true ????? What happened to him."

"I still cnt get over it..I remember guessing the city of your travel pictures n your always checking out your story's for what next update on it...you will always be remembered," a user commented.

"Gone too soon! A gem of a person, prayers fr his family. rip jagnoor sir," another user wrote.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:15 PM IST