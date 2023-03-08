Mohit Anand on Gumraah co-star Aditya Roy Kapur's fitness, 'He is a beast... Look at those forearms'

Mohit Anand |

Actor Mohit Anand has worked as an AD for filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. He has acted in films like Panipat (he played Sanjay Dutt's son). Mohit will next be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in Gumraah.

Opening up about himself, Mohit reveals, “I am a typical Mumbai boy. I was a fat kid who was still a part of the school cricket and football team. I have been fascinated with Akshay Kumar and I follow his ideals of discipline. I lost over 40 kgs in college. I have always been passionate about my acting and going to college was a part of the plan, it would give me time to get prepared for this beautiful industry.”

He adds, “I trained with Anupam Kher’s institute of acting and dancing and later I got as I like to call it a masters degree from the Ashutosh Gowariker institute!”

Speaking about his professional journey so far, he shares, “It’s very simple to define the progress, when I started five years ago, I was reading interviews and today I’m giving one! I am learning everyday. I hope to get noticed and get through bigger and better roles from now on.”

When asked about his role in Gumraah, he reveals, “My role is that of Prithvi. He’s a Dilli ka launda, a friend we all want and a boy who doesn’t hesitate in not being a yes man to Aditya’s character in the film. I’m sure you’ll know more once you see the film but it was fun to play this guy as he is very opposite to me in real life. I’m the typical nice boy in real life.”

Aditya is a diet and fitness freak. When quizzed what he has imbibed from his co-star’s healthy lifestyle, Mohit explains, “He is a beast! Look at those forearms, man. I was always fascinated with the body’s capabilities to transform and after working with him I want to get there soon. One day we were having a chat on diet and physique and he said, ‘It’s tough but a professional hazard’ and I think that’s the best way of looking at it! Also his body type is very different from me so I cannot apply the things he eats as I will not see results, but soon I aim to get as fit as I can.”

Mohit doesn’t tell us much about his future projects. “I won’t confirm anything but you will soon know,” he says.

Helmed by director Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah will hit screens on April 7.