Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan's glamorous pictures take over the internet

Jahan, in 2018, had filed a police complaint, levelling multiple allegations against the cricketer and four of his family members. The allegations also included rape by Shami's elder brother, attempt to murder and physical assault. However, the police dropped these three allegations while framing the charge sheet.

News of the cricketer's marital discord became public last year, when Jahan, a former model, took to Facebook to accuse him of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs with a number of women.

In April 2019, Jahan was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh police after she reached her husband's house and created a ruckus. She was later released on bail.

A month later, court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore, issued a warrant against Shami and his brother.

During this time, Jahan told the media, "If Asaram Bapu and Ram Rahim failed to escape the law, who is Shami in front of them."

"Shami has been getting BCCI support and some big cricketers' support all this while. Otherwise, he would have rectified his mistakes. But because of some blackmailers also, he is not. This won't go on for long."