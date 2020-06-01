Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan posts 'semi-naked' picture with the cricketer

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, who had filed a domestic violence case against him, has once again targeted the Indian cricketer. Hasin Jahan took to her Instagram to share an intimate picture of herself and Mohammed Shami. In the revealing picture, the two are seen posing for the camera semi-naked.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "When you were nothing, I was pure and pious. Now you are something and I am impure. Drape of lie cannot hide the truth. Crocodile tears only last long. Picture model Hasin Jahan with Cricketer Mohammed Shami."