Mohammed Nazim Recalls ABUSING Devoleena Bhattacharjee During Shoot Of Saath Nibhana Sathiya, Reveals How Differences Impacted Their Performance

Mohammed Nazim, currently a very talked about social media personality is known widely for his stint as Ahem in Star Plus' super hit show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya.' The actor, who is often trolled for his dance reels on social media, recently got in a conversation with Telly Masala and revealed how he did not get along well with costar Devoleena Bhattacharjee for almost 7-8 months after the actress replaced Giaa Manek on the show.

Talking of the same, Nazim also revealed abusing Devoleena in an argument and how their differences impacted their performance in the show. Nazim, recalling the incident says, ''We were rehearsing for one of our scenes once and one thing led to the other, I said things to her amid all this and also abused her. After this, we did not speak to each other for almost 6-8 months.''

Further, talking about how his differences with Devoleena impacted the show in a positive way, Nazim says, ''We would not talk to each other but we had to do our scenes together. So we would always compete in our minds, compete to perform better than the other one and amid all this, our scenes started coming out very well and that in turn worked for the show. Because we were not talking during the scenes, we sat and visualized the scenes better.''

Recalling how his differences with Devoleena came to an end, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor says, ''Ladai nahi thi, Ego tha. One fine day, when we were performing a scene, we just laughed it off and after that we did not even remember when we fought.''

For the uninformed, Nazim and Devoleena were paired opposite each other in Star Plus' Sath Nibhana Saathiya. The show remains one of the most talked about shows on Indian television even today. Devoleena , who essayed the lead role in the show was roped in after replacing Giaa Manek.