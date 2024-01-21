Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Actor Mohammad Nazim Aka Ahem Ji On Social Media Trolling: 'Not Concerned, Have No Fear Of Criticism'

Actor Mohammad Nazim, best known for playing the role of Ahem Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, will be seen as a cop in his web series Backroad. It also marks his OTT debut. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, the actor opens up about his new show, his viral reels on Instagram, social media trolling and more.

Sharing his experience of playing a police officer in Backroad, Nazim gushes, "I'm excited about my role. It's a fresh challenge to explore scenes and concepts I haven't encountered before. I believe people will enjoy the uniqueness, especially in my character portrayal. I always dreamt of playing a cop, especially after watching films of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The desire grew stronger as I observed friends in the police force and saw their lives. It became a dream, influenced by both real-life experiences and movie portrayals."

Nazim reveals what made him stay away from OTT. "I didn't get good offers at first. There were a few roles in prominent web shows, but they only had two or four scenes. I believe opportunities come when the time is right. I was occupied with my film for 8-10 months. I also believe the most crucial aspect while signing a project is to know how the character affects you. It's not just about the script; it's about immersing yourself in the role, whether it's a grey character or a hero. Before accepting a script, I assess if I can do justice to the character," he explains.

Nazim has been grabbing social media attention for his videos. While some fans appreciate the actor for showcasing his new and entertaining side, others have resorted to trolling. Asked if online criticism and trolling affects him, the actor says, "I have no fear of trolling or criticism, and I believe in freely discussing topics like religion and family. I encourage people to express themselves and write whatever they please. Making everyone happy is not my goal, and I am not concerned about how others perceive my work. My focus is on continuing to do my job, progressing, and staying committed to my work."

A lot of his Saath Nibhana Saathiya reels have also gone viral in the last few months. Netizens are enjoying decoding the show and exploring various aspects of its characters. Reacting to the memefest, Nazim says, "I consider myself incredibly fortunate that my show gained millions of views, ranging from 30 to 32 million, in the last couple of months. I'm hopeful it will reach 50 million. The immense success is a testament to people enjoying and appreciating the content. Being referred to as Mr. Modi by viewers is something I proudly acknowledge. I owe this success to the star, producers, and director, and most importantly, to my fans who have given me a special place in their hearts."

Despite trolling, Nazim says he will definitely be a part of a show like Saath Nibhana Saathiya if he gets a chance. "After the initial success of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, the show continued with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, the latter receiving high ratings. My collaboration with Gia also garnered positive responses. I hope to recreate the magic and cater to the fans' desire to see the whole team together once again," the actor avers.

On a signing note, Nazim states, "Being recognised as Ahemji after so many years feels incredible. People still associate me with my on-screen name, similar to how Shah Rukh is remembered as Rahul or Raj and Salman as Prem. I appreciate the connection with my character. It's evident in the fact that even on Google, my real name is known before my on-screen one, highlighting the impact I've had over the years."