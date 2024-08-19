Mithun Chakraborty Demands 'Justice' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Being A Bengali, Can't Walk With My Head Up' (VIDEO)

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty recently criticised the West Bengal government and demanded justice for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The official X account of BJP West Bengal shared a video in which Mithun is seen expressing his disappointment.

In the video, Mithun is heard saying, "I have been saying many times in many places that the situation in West Bengal will be very scary in the coming days. Being a Bengali, I can’t walk with my head up.”

He added, "My sympathies are with the victim's family. Those who are involved, should be immediately arrested and punished."

Sharing the video, the Twitter handle wrote, "Atrocities such as the murder of female students in West Bengal, Mahaguru Mithun Chakraborty's speech to protest against the insecurity of women and demand justice for 'Abhaya'."