 Mithun Chakraborty Demands 'Justice' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Being A Bengali, Can't Walk With My Head Up' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMithun Chakraborty Demands 'Justice' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Being A Bengali, Can't Walk With My Head Up' (VIDEO)

Mithun Chakraborty Demands 'Justice' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Being A Bengali, Can't Walk With My Head Up' (VIDEO)

Mithun Chakraborty recently criticised the West Bengal government and demanded justice for the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty recently criticised the West Bengal government and demanded justice for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The official X account of BJP West Bengal shared a video in which Mithun is seen expressing his disappointment.

In the video, Mithun is heard saying, "I have been saying many times in many places that the situation in West Bengal will be very scary in the coming days. Being a Bengali, I can’t walk with my head up.”

FPJ Shorts
Mithun Chakraborty Demands 'Justice' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Being A Bengali, Can't Walk With My Head Up' (VIDEO)
Mithun Chakraborty Demands 'Justice' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Being A Bengali, Can't Walk With My Head Up' (VIDEO)
'You Tortured Your Own Wife': Netizens React As Pakistani Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider Condemns Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case
'You Tortured Your Own Wife': Netizens React As Pakistani Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider Condemns Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case
KLEE 2024: Answer Key OUT, Raise Objections Till August 21; Direct Link Inside
KLEE 2024: Answer Key OUT, Raise Objections Till August 21; Direct Link Inside
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Sister Sunita Ties Rakhi (Video)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Sister Sunita Ties Rakhi (Video)

Check out the video:

He added, "My sympathies are with the victim's family. Those who are involved, should be immediately arrested and punished."

Sharing the video, the Twitter handle wrote, "Atrocities such as the murder of female students in West Bengal, Mahaguru Mithun Chakraborty's speech to protest against the insecurity of women and demand justice for 'Abhaya'."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mithun Chakraborty Demands 'Justice' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Being A Bengali, Can't Walk With...

Mithun Chakraborty Demands 'Justice' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Being A Bengali, Can't Walk With...

'You Tortured Your Own Wife': Netizens React As Pakistani Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider Condemns Kolkata...

'You Tortured Your Own Wife': Netizens React As Pakistani Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider Condemns Kolkata...

Randeep Hooda Turns 47: 5 Fitness Tips To Borrow From This Versatile Actor

Randeep Hooda Turns 47: 5 Fitness Tips To Borrow From This Versatile Actor

Rakshabandhan 2024: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aditi Sharma Recalls Most Memorable Moment With Brother...

Rakshabandhan 2024: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aditi Sharma Recalls Most Memorable Moment With Brother...

'I Felt Cheated': Mudassar Aziz REACTS To UAE Deleting Scene On Fardeen Khan's Character's Sexuality...

'I Felt Cheated': Mudassar Aziz REACTS To UAE Deleting Scene On Fardeen Khan's Character's Sexuality...