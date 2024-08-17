 Richa Chadha SLAMS Sarah Sarosh's 'Disgusting' Video On Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Should People Like This Influence Us?'
Influencer Sarah Sarosh faced backlash after posting a 'Get Ready With Me' makeup video with a voiceover about a Kolkata crime.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image

New mom Richa Chadha recently slammed social media influencer Sarah Sarosh for her controversial video on the horrific Kolkata doctor rape-murder tragedy. In the GRWM (Get Ready With Me) reel, Sarah was seen doing her makeup for an event with a voiceover about a brutal Kolkata crime. However, she deleted the video after receiving backlash for netizens.

Reacting to Sarah's video, Richa took to her Instagram story and talked about the influence such people have on the audience. She wrote, "Who is an influencer? Someone who creates 'content', influences people eventually to buy things that they sell on their SM profile. Right? So you're being sold to. You're a consumer. What are you consuming?"

"Just came across a completely disgusting video of a woman applying make up while the voice over described the horrific case from Kolkata. It was supposedly a GRWM video, and she an influencer. Should people like this have influence over our mind?," said Chadha.

Check out Richa Chadha's statement:

Days after the controversial video, Sarosh stated on August 17, expressing her shame and regret for sharing it. She also disclosed that, since the video's release, she has been receiving rape threats.

She captioned the post: "A lot of people told me to ride the wave, not say anything people will forget. But I don’t want you to forget. I want you to remember that I made a grave mistake and I’m extremely SORRY."

Earlier, Sarah apologised to her audience, stating, “I posted a GRWM reel yesterday which was shot 2 months ago with a voiceover on the current affairs of the rape & murder incident,” the content creator said. “While editing it I did not realise how tone deaf it would be for the audio and video to not sync and saw it as a way to make more people TALK about the important matters at hand coz even posting a beauty video amongst these news wasn't feeling right. I deleted the video within the first 5 minutes of posting it because the comments made me realise instantly that the messaging is distasteful from my end,” she added.

“I deeply apologise for my actions to all those who have come across the content through screenrecordings of my deleted content being circulated on other platforms.”

