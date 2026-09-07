Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Divyenndu And Ali Fazal's Film Records 12.5% Growth, Takes India Net To ₹93.75 Crore

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Mirzapur: The Movie , which was released in theatres on September 4, has been witnessing a strong response from audiences, riding on the massive popularity of the Prime Video series. The franchise has completed three successful seasons, building a loyal fan base that has now translated into significant theatrical interest. Fans have been turning up at cinemas and sharing positive reactions to the film online.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3

On Day 3, Mirzapur: The Movie recorded an India net collection of Rs 36 crore across 11,344 shows, registering a 12.5% growth compared with its Day 2 net collection of Rs 32 crore. With this, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 93.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 112.35 crore.

The film also continued its overseas run on Day 3, collecting Rs 7 crore. Its overseas gross collection has now reached Rs 20 crore, taking the film’s worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 132.35 crore.

In terms of language-wise Day 3 earnings, the Hindi version contributed Rs 35.75 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 25 lakh to the overall collection.

Mirzapur: The Movie Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the film's budget, reports suggest that Mirzapur: The Movie has been made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore.

Based on that reported budget, the film’s Day 3 performance can be described as good. If the film maintains its strong momentum in the coming days, it could move comfortably into profitable territory and emerge as a successful theatrical outing for the franchise.

Mirzapur: The Movie Cast

The film brings back several popular actors, including Ali Fazal, Divyenndu , Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Anangsha Biswas, Sheeba Chadha and Harshita Gaur, in their familiar roles. Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh are among the new additions to the cast.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing. Still, fans of the series are likely to have a good time. And don't leave immediately after the credits. Some of the film's best moments come in the post-credit scene, so stay seated till the very end."