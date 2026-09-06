'Daaru Peeke Aa Rakhe Hain Log...': Noida Woman Walks Out Of Mirzapur The Movie Screening Midway, Slams Theatre Management - VIDEO

Woman Walks Out Of Mirzapur: The Movie Midway In Noida | Photo Via Instagram

Mirzapur: The Movie, which released on September 4, has been receiving significant attention from fans, thanks to the massive popularity and dedicated fan following of the Prime Video series, which has successfully completed three seasons. Following the film’s theatrical release, excited fans have been flocking to cinemas to watch the movie and sharing their reactions and positive reviews online.

Amid this, a woman in Noida shared a bad experience from a screening. However, her complaint was not about the movie itself, but about her experience at the theatre.

Woman Walks Out Of Mirzapur: The Movie Midway In Noida

An Instagram user named Anamika shared a video on her Instagram handle on Saturday, September 5, from Wave Cinemas, where she had gone with her female friend to watch the film. However, she claimed that they had to leave the screening midway because of the behaviour of some people in the audience and what she described as a 'bekaar' crowd.

She said, "Movie se bahar aa gaye, isliye nahi ki movie kharab thi, kyunki crowd hi itna bekaar tha. Daaru peeke aa rakhe hain log, aur hum sab bahar pareshaan hoke aa gaye ki sabko bahar nikalo, phir hum andar jayenge. Humein pata tha ki crowd achha nahi aayega, par itna bekaar crowd aa jayega, humein pata nahi tha. Aur movie mein maza aa raha tha, movie bahut mazedaar thi. Aap fun ke liye dekhoge."

Check out the viral video:

Further, Anamika claimed that the theatre management told them they could be shifted to another screen, but did not agree to remove the people she alleged were drunk. Expressing her frustration, she said, "Humein keh rahe hain 100 number par call kar do. Hum kyun call karenge? Woh log karenge jo manage kar rahe hain. Itna bekaar hai. Mood kharab ho gaya."

Her video has since drawn attention online, with the incident highlighting her frustration over the theatre experience rather than the film itself.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing. Still, fans of the series are likely to have a good time. And don't leave immediately after the credits. Some of the film's best moments come in the post-credit scene, so stay seated till the very end."