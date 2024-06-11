Mika Singh Approached For Bigg Boss OTT 3 (Exclusive)

With Bigg Boss OTT 3 being around the corner, a lot of speculations surrounding various names that can possibly be seen participating in the show are doing the rounds. From Shehzada Dhami to Dalljiet Kaur, a lot of popular names from the world of entertainment are rumored to be approached for this season of the show. However, only Imlie fame Sai Ketan Rao has been apparently confirmed as of now.

Well, The Free Press Journal has now learnt of an exclusive developement about the show. From what our sources inform, popular singer Mika Singh has been approached to participate in the show. Our source adds, ''Mika has been approached for the show very recently but things are still in the naescent stage. He is yet to sign the contract, if things go well, he will be a part of the show this season.''

Mika, who last found his better half in Akanksha Puri on his show 'Mika Di Votti' on Star Bharat later went ahead to reveal that his relationship with the Bigg Boss OTT 3 actress did not work out. Interestingly, Mika's ex, Akanksha was also a part of the show last season. The actress went ahead to be one of the most controversial contestants on the show after kissing Jad Hadid.

While we await official confirmation on this news, it will be interesting to see Mika be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Apart from Mika, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Dalljiet Kaur, Maxtern and a few other popular faces from the world of entertainment have been approached for the show.