Michael B. Jordan Crashes His ₹3.5 Crore Ferrari Into A Parked Car In Los Angeles, Visuals Surface

Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan, who rose to fame with Creed and Black Panther, found himself in trouble after crashing his Ferrari into a parked car in Los Angeles. The incident occurred on Saturday night around 11:30 pm when Michael veered into a Kia. As per reports, the Los Angeles Police Department responded and upon arrival found no signs of drugs or alcohol. When law enforcement officials asked the actor what happened he did not explain. No injuries were reported.

Michael B.Jordan crashes Ferrari into parked Kia in Hollywood Saturday night 11:30pm he’s ok pic.twitter.com/2Mn74drzOu — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 🧨🔥🔥🔥 (@7Sohood) December 3, 2023

Visuals of the incident have been shared on social media which show how bad the crash was leaving both the vehicles wrecked. It is to be noted that Michael’s Ferrari costs around Rs 3.5 crore.

Michael B Jordan's $430,000 Ferrari is DESTROYED in horror crash outside Hollywood studio as Creed star's supercar plows into parked KIA and leaves mangled wreckage across road



The actor, 36, was seen speaking to police officers on the sidewalk after his blue sports car had… pic.twitter.com/k0jCicMFdx — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 4, 2023

Michael began his career as a child actor on television and is now considered one of the biggest Hollywood stars given the Creed franchise and his role as the antagonist Killmonger in the Black Panther movies.

Back in 2020, Michael was named the "sexiest man alive" by People magazine. In the following year, he garnered headlines for his relationship with Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey. However, in 2022 the two parted ways.

Earlier this year, Michael was honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Michael is all set to direct the fourth instalment of the sports action drama Creed. Michael initially portrayed the character Adonis in the 2015 film 'Creed,' and subsequently reprised his role in the 2018 sequel and the third installment in 2023. Throughout the first two Creed movies, Sylvester Stallone returned to his iconic character, Rocky Balboa, assuming the role of a mentor to Adonis, who is the son of his former adversary Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers.