 'Mera Baap Bhi Mera Kuch Nahi Bigaad Sakta': Did Alia Bhatt Slam Trolls After Alpha Failure? Fact Check
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'Mera Baap Bhi Mera Kuch Nahi Bigaad Sakta': Did Alia Bhatt Slam Trolls After Alpha Failure? Fact Check

A purported screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story criticising trolls has gone viral after Alpha's failure. The alleged post, containing provocative remarks about awards and Tumbbad 2, was never uploaded. A review of Alia's official Instagram account confirmed the viral Insta story image is fake.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
'Mera Baap Bhi Mera Kuch Nahi Bigaad Sakta': Did Alia Bhatt Slam Trolls After Alpha Failure? Fact Check
Did Alia Bhatt Slam Trolls After Alpha Failure? | Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha has failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but faced a lot of negativity on social media, due to which the YRF Spy Universe film didn't get a great response at the ticket windows. Now, a picture has gone viral on social media, claiming to be a screenshot of Alia's Instagram story. It shows that the actress has slammed the trolls in her post. However, the viral image is fake.

The fake Instagram story reads, "Meri Film ko Flop bolne vaalo tum log kya ho main toh bina kuchh karre bhi Awards buy karr lungi, lekin tum logo ka kya? Tumbbad 2 bhi mujhe mili, tum logo ko kya mila? Ek ladki ki success nahi dekh sakta koi, mere upar Karan Johar ka hath hai, Mera baap bhi Mera kuchh nahi bigaad sakta (sic)." Check out the post below...

We went to Alia's Instagram account to check whether she had actually posted the above story, but there was no such post.

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Kangana Ranaut's Fake Instagram Story

Not just Alia, recently, even a fake picture of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story went viral, claiming that the actress was supporting Yash and Kiara Advani's intimate scenes in Toxic while criticising Deepika Padukone's bold scenes in Gehraiyaan.

Alpha Box Office Collection

Alpha has crashed at the box office. On day 12, the film collected Rs. 85 lakh. The movie has, till now, earned Rs. 55.20 crore net in India, which is surely a disappointing amount.

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The Shiv Rawail directorial was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 100-130 crore. So, if we compare the budget and the collection, the film has become a huge flop at the box office.

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movies

Alia currently has two films lined up, Love & War and Tumbbad 2. The latter was announced officially recently.

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