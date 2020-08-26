Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix upcoming series 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India'

New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court against Netflix's upcoming web series 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India' seeking postponement of the release date.

A single judge bench of the high court presided over by Justice Navin Chawla after hearing brief arguments posted the matter for further hearing on August 28. The adjournment came in as senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul appearing for Netflix sought time to go through the petition and seek instructions.

The petition filed by Choksi through advocate Vijay Aggarwal sought the court's direction to the OTT platform to not release the episode/portion of the Documentary "Bad Boy Billionaires: India" in so far as it relates to Choksi or is prejudicial to his rights or mentions him during the pendency of investigations and/or trials against him.

It also sought the court's direction to Netflix to conduct a pre-screening of the documentary for the court and the counsels for the Petitioner. Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Vijay Aggarwal argued that he is not seeking a stay on the documentary but he is seeking that he be shown the preview so that he can agitate.