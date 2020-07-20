Mehul Choksi cheated customers and banks by selling lab-made diamonds, says ED in latest charge sheet

The enforcement directorate (ED) on Sunday filed a charge sheet against fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi, who is currently seeking asylum in Antigua and Bermuda.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the charge sheet elaborates how Choksi ran a racket to cheat customers and lenders in India, the United States and Dubai. The racket involved growing ‘lab grown’ diamonds, which are much cheaper than the real versions.

The report added that the charge sheet is a way to strengthen India’s extradition request against Choksi.

In June this year, the ED brought back over 2,300 kg of polished diamonds and pearls worth Rs 1,350 crore of firms belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong, officials said.

Out of the 108 consignments that landed at Mumbai, 32 belong to overseas entities "controlled" by Modi while the rest are of Mehul Choksi firms.

Last year, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston assured that Choksi will be extradited after he exhausts all his appeals in the country.

"I can assure you that he will be ultimately deported after exhausting all his appeals. He will be extradited back to India to face whatever charges against him. It is just a matter of time,"

The Prime Minister said that the country is not interested in having him as he adds no value to it. He said that the Indian authorities have the "right" to come to Antigua and Barbuda to interrogate him.

"They can come and if they wish to interview Choksi based on his willingness to participate, it has nothing to do with my government," Browne added. Browne said that it is "unfortunate" that Choksi was cleared by Indian officials as a person in "good standing" only to be told later that he is a "crook".