Meghan Markle wears Rs 13K necklace that claims to ward off evil eye!

'The Suit' actress Meghan Markle recently sported a necklace that claims to ward off evil eye and negative vibes. She was in a video conference with her team from Smart Works Charity, where she spoke about programs they have adapted amid the deadly coronavirus crisis. A snippet of the video call was shared on Twitter. Meghan Markle was seen wearing a burgundy dress and rocking a sleek hairdo with a middle parting. She also wore a pretty necklace from Edge of Ember that grabbed major eyeballs.
Check out the video here:
Edge of Ember’s Visionary Charm Necklace claims to protect its wearer from negativity and evil eye. Its description on the site reads: "Inspired by vintage coins found in Asia, these modern-day talismans carry icons of good fortune. The Visionary Necklace bears a blue topaz evil eye to protects its wearer from negative vibes. It’s got your back."
The beautiful chain with the evil eye pendant comes with a price tag of Rs 13,900.
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in January stepped down as a senior member of the British Royal family alongside her husband Prince Harry.
The 35-year-old couple Markle and Harry initially moved to Vancouver Island in Canada with their 11-month-old son Archie before relocating to her native Los Angeles.
The couple, back in January, announced they will take 'a step back' as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."
Inputs from ANI
