Masaba Gupta REACTS After Getting Trolled For Her 'Surya Namaskar' Sunscreen

Fashion designer, entrepreneur and actress Masaba Gupta's brand LoveChild has launched 'Surya Namaskar' sunscreen that vows to protect and rejuvenate the skin. Soon after the announcement of the launch was made, netizens trolled Masaba for the name of the skincare product.

While some Twitter users said that Surya Namaskar is quite an 'innovative name' and 'contextually on point', others made fun of it.

Masaba REACTS to trolls

After getting brutally trolled, Masaba reacted to one of the trolls on the microblogging site and defended the name of the product.

Explaining why she named the product Surya Namaskar, Masaba tweeted, "Better coming from me than some international agency trying to use Indian names and make them exotic for international consumers. Also - it works. Works Wonders. It’s a powerful formula. Send me your address in DM, sending it over to try."

Here's how netizens reacted:

The sunscreen costs Rs 750. Masaba's website describes the sunscreen as "the ultimate fusion of a serum and sunscreen that seamlessly blends into your skin leaving behind a moisturised look."

In 2020, Masaba made a foray into acting with the Netflix series Masaba Masaba and followed it up with last year’s Modern Love Mumbai and the second season of her eponymous show. The designer has launched a makeup line called Lovechild Beauty in collaboration with Myntra.

Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra in a hush-hush ceremony on January 27.