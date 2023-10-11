Malayalam Actress Divya Prabha Harassed By Drunk Passenger On Air India Flight, Files Police Complaint

Malayalam actress Divya Prabha left her fans outraged and worried after she revealed that she was harassed by her co-passenger on a flight from Mumbai to Kochi recently. The incident took place on October 9, Monday, and the actress has now lodged a formal police complaint.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share her shocking ordeal, and added that despite complaining to the air hostess, the only measure taken by them was that of changing her seat.

She asked authorities to investigate the incident and punish the one guilty, while also urging for passenger safety on flights.

Divya Prabha harassed on flight

Divya took to her Instagram handle in the late hours of Tuesday and wrote, "Need your support to bring attention to a disturbing incident I faced on Air India Flight AI 681 from Mumbai to Kochi. A fellow passenger, intoxicated and disruptive, harassed me during the flight."

"Despite reporting to the Air hostess, the only action taken was relocating me to another seat, just before the takeoff . After landing at kochi airport the issue was reported to airport and airline authorities who redirected me to the police aid post in the airport . Here's my formal complaint to the Kerala Police, urging them to investigate this matter," she added, along with screenshots of the complaint e-mail which she sent to the Kerala Police.

"The response from Air India ground office and also the flight crew were disappointing," Divya added.

Netizens express disappointment

The cops and airline authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

As soon as Divya shared her ordeal on social media, a number of people commented and slammed the airlines for not deboarding the accused person and taking necessary steps against harassment.

Malayalam actress Anna Ben too wrote, "I’m so sorry you had this experience. I hope proper action will be taken against the person".

