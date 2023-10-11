Musician Girish Vishwa Recalls Horrifying Experience In Israel: 'Woke Up To Blast Noise, Could See Rockets In Air'

Musician Girish Vishwa on Tuesday shared his ordeal on returning to India amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Vishwa said, "We were a team of 10 people...We woke up to the noise of a massive blast at 6:30 a.m. The hotel siren was blaring. The hotel staff told us to head to the basement that had bunkers. We went inside the bunker but could hear the noises of missiles and explosions. Later we came out into the lobby and could see rockets in the air. It was a heart-rending scene..."

He added, "I thank the organisers, it is due to their courage we could come out of there...When we were en route (to the airport), we saw burnt vehicles, pits on roads and Police presence. All 10 of us returned home safely..."

At least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people were injured after Hamas launched a barbaric 'surprise attack' on Israel on October 7.

The Israeli Air Force launched an extensive attack against terror targets of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. As per the Israeli Air Force, the fighter jets attacked a number of terrorist targets of the terrorist organization Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip.

As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops in the last 48 hours. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed about the mobilisation and said the IDF "has never mobilized so many reservists so quickly -- 300,000 reservists in 48 hours.

IDF also said it had finally regained control over the border with the Gaza Strip, 72 hours after Hamas terrorists blew through sections of the barrier and launched an invasion that saw over 1,000 Israelis slaughtered or kidnapped.

