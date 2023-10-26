Malaika Arora Injures Her Leg, Hides Black Bruise As She Gets Spotted In Mumbai (WATCH)

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai on Thursday (October 26). The model-actress always makes heads turns and grabs eyeballs because of her bold and stylish appearances in the city. A video has now been doing the rounds on social media in which Malaika is seen trying to hide a big black bruise on her right leg.

Earlier today, Malaika was spotted wearing a printed shorts and black t-shirt. The now-viral videos show her stepping out of her car and rushing inside the salon in Khar. The diva tried to pull her shorts to hide the mark, however, it was unmissable. In fact, Malaika did not wait to pose for the shutterbugs.

Soon after the videos surfaced on social media, fans expressed concern for Malaika in the comments section of the posts. On the other hand, some users said she could have worn a pant instead of shorts if she wanted to hide it. Some also called it a 'birth mark'.

"She could have covered it rather than wearing shorts," a user commented.

"Look that leg.. Something happened.. Health issue," read another comment.

Another user said that it could be due to a thigh exercise. "Heavy weight thigh exercise ki wajah se hua hai ..blood clot," read the comment.

"Arey didi Itta he concern tha wo mark ka… toh full pants pehen leteeeee," wrote another social media user.

Another comment read, "Ye jaanboojh k dikha rahi hai taaki log pooche otherwise full pant pehan k aati."

On October 23, Malaika celebrated her 48th birthday with actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and friends. She also received a romantic birthday wish from Arjun. The Ishqzaade actor took to social media to share a mushy picture with the model-actress and addressed her as 'baby'.

"Happy Birthday Baby !!!❤️ This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos," Arjun captioned his post.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)