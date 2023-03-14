Malaika Arora: 'Being emotional and being strong are two aspects of my persona'

Pic: Varinder Chawla

A concluded fashion show was a delight for fashionistas with mesmerising new collections being showcased. Stealing hearts while sashaying down the ramp was Malaika Arora. The diva looked stunning as she walked for fashion designer Bhumika Sharma. On the sidelines of the show, Malaika spoke about her sartorial choices and emotional dependency.

Summer is here and a change in season calls for a wardrobe upgrade. Giving a glimpse of her summer essentials Malaika shares, “My summer essential is sun skin fluid. I prefer wearing clothes that are made of easy cotton and sustainable fabrics. Even if you are layering your clothes, smartly layer them so that you can beat the heat. Wear light-coloured clothes to fight the heat.”

Talking about her favourite summer colours, she adds, “I love copper colour in summer. I love white, so I usually prefer wearing white in summer. Though I like mango and green colours also.”

Malaika is an emotional yet strong-headed woman. So, how does she manage to move forward in her life gracefully in the glitzy world? “Women are always emotional and strong. I like being emotional and strong both. Being emotional and being strong are two different aspects of my persona. You may be majorly strong but you can also be emotional and vulnerable. I am very emotional.”

Adding further she says, “It’s very important that you have emotions in place. We always have a huge emotional dependency as well. I have an emotional dependency on my family members and close people in my life.”

However, for Malaika being emotional is not a weakness, but rather it’s part of our personality.

On a parting note, Malaika talks about conquering emotions. “There is a different way how we need to go about winning or coming out of emotions. I need to be in touch with that side of mine. If you aren’t emotional and vulnerable then there is no difference between you and a stone,” she signs off.