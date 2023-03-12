Sandeep Bhojak says, 'It is the biggest happiness of my life that I got a chance to work with Rajkumar Santoshi'

Sandeep Bhojak | Pic: Instagram/Sandeep_bhojak_official

Sandeep Bhojak’s journey from Bikaner to Mumbai with dreams of becoming an actor has been challenging yet engaging. He was recently seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh. He has now been signed for a pivotal role in Dr KB Hedgewar’s biopic. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive conversation.

When asked about his upcoming project, Sandeep shares, “The film being made on Dr Hedgewar is on a very large scale. It will be released in three languages – Hindi, English and Marathi. Directed by Sunny Mandavarra, this film is the story of a hero who sacrificed everything for the country.”

Opening up about his character in the film, Sandeep reveals, “I am in an important role in the film. It is a period film, so a lot of work had to be done on the characters and look. I increased my weight by 8 kgs.”

When asked about his recent film Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, he explains, “Gandhi Godse will always be a special film for me. After nine years, finally we got to see a film directed by multiple National Award winning director Rajkumar Santoshi. I played a jailer named Amodh Rai. It was Amodh Rai who decided whether Gandhiji and Nathuram Godse should meet each other or not. To play the role, I had to put on around 20 kgs and grow a moustache.”

The actor shares a special connection with Rajkumar Santoshi. “I have been associated with Rajkumar Santoshi for a long time. I have acted as well as been part of the direction team with him during 21: Battle of Saragarhi. I was cast for the role of Diler Singh in the film. You will also see me in his film Bad Boy. Rajkumar Santoshi also praised me for my acting skills,” he gushes.

On a parting note, he talks about his role in Bad Boy. “I am playing a negative role in Bad Boy. It is the biggest happiness of my life that I got a chance to work with Rajkumar Santoshiji. I am the biggest fan of his movies. I grew up watching his movies since childhood and this dream has finally come true,” he signs off.